JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Underweight

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.93.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.19. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,253 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 393,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,330,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

