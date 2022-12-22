Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) PT Lowered to $13.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of HA stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $548.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $741.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,894.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,894.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $108,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,340 shares of company stock valued at $235,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Featured Articles

