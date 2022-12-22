Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2022

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUTGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DNUT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.12, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,789,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,140,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.