Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DNUT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.12, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,789,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,140,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

