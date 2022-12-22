DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

DXCM opened at $114.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.19. DexCom has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $144.96. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.54, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. On average, analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 11.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in DexCom by 19.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in DexCom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

