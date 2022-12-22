JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $42.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,559. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 121.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 33,430 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 44.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

