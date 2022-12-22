Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Argus from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.94.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,395.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,646,000 after acquiring an additional 371,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after acquiring an additional 257,217 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

