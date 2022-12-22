Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €1.60 by Warburg Research

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €1.60 ($1.70) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 57.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CEC1. Baader Bank set a €1.80 ($1.91) price objective on Ceconomy in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a €1.60 ($1.70) price objective on Ceconomy in a report on Monday.

CEC1 stock opened at €3.74 ($3.98) on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €3.74 ($3.98) and a twelve month high of €8.00 ($8.51). The company has a market cap of $10.02 million and a PE ratio of 17.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.55.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

