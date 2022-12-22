Head to Head Contrast: Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) vs. Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO)

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Disco has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ero Copper has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Disco alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Disco and Ero Copper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disco $1.73 billion 6.05 $367.45 million N/A N/A Ero Copper $489.90 million 2.56 $201.10 million $1.52 8.99

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Disco has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper.

43.6% of Ero Copper shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Disco and Ero Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disco N/A N/A N/A Ero Copper 31.37% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Disco and Ero Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disco 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ero Copper 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Disco beats Ero Copper on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Disco

(Get Rating)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. It also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ero Copper

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.