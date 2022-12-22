Brokerages Set Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Price Target at $100.50

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDXAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($95.74) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €93.00 ($98.94) to €105.00 ($111.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($95.74) to €101.00 ($107.45) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($95.74) to €97.00 ($103.19) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Sodexo Price Performance

Shares of SDXAY stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

Sodexo Dividend Announcement

About Sodexo

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a $0.4017 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

