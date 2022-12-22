Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €15.10 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €15.10 ($16.06) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €14.80 ($15.74) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($16.49) target price on shares of Südzucker in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.89) target price on shares of Südzucker in a report on Friday, November 4th.

ETR:SZU opened at €15.83 ($16.84) on Monday. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €9.75 ($10.37) and a 12 month high of €15.72 ($16.72). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.28.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

