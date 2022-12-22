Brokerages Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Target Price at $43.00

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

AEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $100,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 24.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE AEL opened at $45.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.