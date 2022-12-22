Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) versus Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Financial Comparison

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Alico shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Alico shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alico and Verano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 0 0 N/A Verano 0 1 5 0 2.83

Valuation & Earnings

Verano has a consensus price target of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 741.67%. Given Verano’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than Alico.

This table compares Alico and Verano’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $108.56 million 1.68 $34.86 million $4.31 5.58 Verano $740,000.00 1,369.05 -$14.68 million ($0.86) -3.49

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 34.31% -2.06% -1.23% Verano -29.27% -16.70% -9.72%

Summary

Alico beats Verano on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alico

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2021, it had 83,000 acres of land situated in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

