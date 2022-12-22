Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

INO stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $416.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,027.10% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3034.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

