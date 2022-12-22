Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.57.

CROX stock opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.96. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $140.90.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 295.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 251.7% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 288,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,822,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

