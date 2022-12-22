Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Investment analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.00. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,017,134.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,959,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,466,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,023. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

