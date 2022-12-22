PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of PEP stock opened at $182.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $251.43 billion and a PE ratio of 25.07. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84.
About PepsiCo
Further Reading
