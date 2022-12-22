PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $182.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $251.43 billion and a PE ratio of 25.07. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

