Piper Sandler Trims Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Target Price to $31.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

LNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.15.

LNC stock opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.74. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $76.40.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

