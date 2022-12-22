Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Tenaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $34.79 on Monday. Tenaris has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.94%.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,260,000 after purchasing an additional 683,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 7.7% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,455,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.