Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $29.38.

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $193,385.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $740,555.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $68,148.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,526.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $308,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

See Also

