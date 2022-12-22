StockNews.com Upgrades Altria Group (NYSE:MO) to “Buy”

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

MO opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 223,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

