Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

CPLP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $276.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,529,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after acquiring an additional 220,667 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

