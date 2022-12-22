Head to Head Analysis: Talkspace (TALK) vs. The Competition

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Talkspace to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talkspace and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million -$62.74 million -1.39 Talkspace Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 34.40

Talkspace’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

52.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Talkspace and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 7 131 278 0 2.65

Talkspace presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.74%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 167.22%. Given Talkspace’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% Talkspace Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Volatility and Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s peers have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talkspace peers beat Talkspace on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

