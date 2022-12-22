Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,180 ($26.48).

Several brokerages have weighed in on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.94) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,350 ($28.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.58) to GBX 2,150 ($26.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.08) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,139 ($25.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,380.00. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.04) and a one year high of GBX 2,536 ($30.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,035.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,022.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,907 ($23.17) per share, for a total transaction of £400.47 ($486.48). In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Chris Mottershead acquired 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($21.73) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.74 ($3,607.56). Also, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,907 ($23.17) per share, for a total transaction of £400.47 ($486.48).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

