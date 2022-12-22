Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $160.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $132.32 on Friday. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.78.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,962 shares of company stock worth $4,904,384. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 34.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after buying an additional 362,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after buying an additional 839,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.