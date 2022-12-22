Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAS. CIBC lowered their target price on Cascades from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cascades from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall purchased 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,126.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,329.72.

Cascades Trading Up 1.3 %

Cascades Dividend Announcement

TSE CAS opened at C$7.92 on Friday. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$7.71 and a 1-year high of C$14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.05. The firm has a market cap of C$794.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Featured Articles

