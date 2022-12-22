Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $39.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEP. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 0.70. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,243,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 72,348 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 776,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,485,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,690,000 after purchasing an additional 709,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.