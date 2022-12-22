Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $20.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASAN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Asana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after buying an additional 148,214 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,595 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 152.1% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. Asana has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. The firm had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Asana will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

