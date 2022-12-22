Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $20.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.13.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ASAN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Asana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after buying an additional 148,214 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,595 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 152.1% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Asana Stock Performance
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. The firm had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Asana will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.