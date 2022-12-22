Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNMBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($255.32) to €265.00 ($281.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($234.04) to €240.00 ($255.32) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Rheinmetall Trading Up 3.4 %

RNMBY opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

