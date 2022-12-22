Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Lear Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $125.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $195.43.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $769,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,777.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,113 shares of company stock worth $5,986,769. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lear by 44.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Lear by 35.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

