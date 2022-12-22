Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZHF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Stelco Trading Up 3.1 %

STZHF stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. Stelco has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $45.45.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

