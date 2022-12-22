SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

SGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $145,179.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,110.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

SMART Global Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 108,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,397 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 852,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $16.30 on Friday. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.23.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Recommended Stories

