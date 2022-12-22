SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
SGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $145,179.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,110.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $16.30 on Friday. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.23.
SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.
