Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.61.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CZOO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cazoo Group from $0.90 to $0.39 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cazoo Group from $1.00 to $0.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cazoo Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cazoo Group by 926.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 138,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the second quarter worth about $144,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Stock Performance

Cazoo Group Company Profile

CZOO opened at $0.17 on Friday. Cazoo Group has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.