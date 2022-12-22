Brokerages Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Target Price at $55.30

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.30.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $72.75.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,951. 8.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 780,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,814,000 after buying an additional 101,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,357,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,962,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

