Analysts Set Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) PT at $6.90

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several research firms recently commented on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Matterport alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $277,581.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,419. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Matterport Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matterport by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Matterport by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Matterport stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. Matterport has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.