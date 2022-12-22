Analysts Set Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) PT at $6.90

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.
Several research firms recently commented on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $277,581.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,419. Insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Matterport
Matterport Price Performance
Matterport stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. Matterport has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
Featured Articles
