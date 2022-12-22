Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Raised to $41.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KHC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 301.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817,233 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Grain Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,216,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

