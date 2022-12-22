Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT Lowered to $16.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 169.81% from the stock’s previous close.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.50. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 894.68% and a negative return on equity of 328.76%. Research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $345,982.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,603 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

