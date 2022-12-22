Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $795.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.18.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
