Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $795.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 556,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 400,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 245,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

