SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.94% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NAMS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ NAMS opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $32.88.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving patient care in populations with metabolic diseases. Its lead investigational candidate, obicetrapib, is a novel, selective inhibitor that targets the Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein (CETP), which has been clinically shown to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) while at the same time substantially increase high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C).
