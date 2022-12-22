Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qumu in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Qumu has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Qumu

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Qumu Co. ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.36% of Qumu worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.