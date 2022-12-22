Lake Street Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 162.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Performant Financial stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $226.55 million, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of -0.03.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

