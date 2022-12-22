Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RIVN. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 45.14.

RIVN opened at 21.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 31.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 107.49.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.78 by 0.21. The business had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $192,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318,672 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

