Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.81.

NYSE CS opened at $3.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 950.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

