F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.
FG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.
