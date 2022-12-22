F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

FG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,373.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 8,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $159,712.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 378,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,777.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 370,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,373.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,182 shares of company stock worth $527,713.

