New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

NYCB opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,399,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,584,000 after purchasing an additional 120,929 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

