Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:RF opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 141.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $50,869,000. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $46,040,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

