KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

KEY stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in KeyCorp by 280.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 65.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after buying an additional 5,406,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2,228.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after buying an additional 2,482,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after buying an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

