Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on HBAN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 195,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 64,467 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 23,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 49,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

