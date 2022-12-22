Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s current price.

Inspirato Price Performance

Shares of ISPO opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspirato by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.