Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $520.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $550.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $462.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.50 and its 200 day moving average is $501.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

