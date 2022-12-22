JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $128.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $128.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average of $104.58. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in NIKE by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

